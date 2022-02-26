Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $33,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

