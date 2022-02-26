Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

PEGA traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.14 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

