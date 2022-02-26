Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pediapharm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pediapharm has a fifty-two week low of C$2.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

About Pediapharm (Get Rating)

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.