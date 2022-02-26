Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pediapharm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pediapharm has a fifty-two week low of C$2.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14.
