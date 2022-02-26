Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Critical Contrast

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18% Amplitude N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peak Fintech Group and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplitude 0 3 4 0 2.57

Amplitude has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.44%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Peak Fintech Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Amplitude’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 9.79 -$4.94 million N/A N/A Amplitude $167.26 million 7.47 N/A N/A N/A

Amplitude has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Fintech Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Peak Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Amplitude shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplitude beats Peak Fintech Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Fintech Group (Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.