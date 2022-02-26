PDC Energy (PDCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PDC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.