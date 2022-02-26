PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,553 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.
- On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.
- On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.66.
Several research firms have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
