PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,553 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

