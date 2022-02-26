Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 3.4%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.43. Approximately 15,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 56,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

