Paybswap (PAYB) 1-Day Volume Tops $15,060.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $308,033.09 and $15,060.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.