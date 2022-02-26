Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 150,081 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

