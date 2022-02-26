Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,661,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $588.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

