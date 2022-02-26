Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 295 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.91. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

