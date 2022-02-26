Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

