Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $232.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average is $216.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.