Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter.

ESML stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

