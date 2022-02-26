Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 566 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

