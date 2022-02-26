Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $297.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

