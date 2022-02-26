Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $22.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,266. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.