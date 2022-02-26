Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.30. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.