Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $600.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

