Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. "

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,951 shares of company stock worth $8,688,235. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

