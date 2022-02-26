Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,068,956.54 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $11.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

