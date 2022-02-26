Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

