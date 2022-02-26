Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.23. Approximately 179,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,902,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.
The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50.
About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
