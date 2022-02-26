Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.23. Approximately 179,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,902,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

