Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 95,597 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.87. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OTLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,343,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

