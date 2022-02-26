OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSIS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $80.37. 76,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

