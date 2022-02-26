Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4089 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Shares of ORRYY opened at $18.00 on Friday. Orora has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orora (ORRYY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.