Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) PT Raised to 76.00 at UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orkla ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

