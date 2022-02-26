Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Insider Buys A$137,760.00 in Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Rating) insider Scott Perkins acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.74 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of A$137,760.00 ($99,107.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

About Origin Energy (Get Rating)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

