Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $14.09.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
