Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

