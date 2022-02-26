Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.47%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -825.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 1,489,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 474,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.