OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,016 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

