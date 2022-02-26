Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of LPRO opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $169,615,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 128.9% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

