Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Opacity has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and $350,498.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

