Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $108.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.67.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 262,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,476. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

