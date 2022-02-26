ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96 to $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after buying an additional 325,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

