OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
