OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

