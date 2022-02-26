ON24 (ONTF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.23 million and a PE ratio of -84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 366,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ON24 by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 1,526.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ON24 by 167.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

