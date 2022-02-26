OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.08. 4,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,353,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

