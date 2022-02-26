Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Olin has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Olin has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.