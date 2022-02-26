OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Illumina were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.66 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

