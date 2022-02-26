Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,508,000 after buying an additional 1,683,401 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

