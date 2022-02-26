Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 922,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.81 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $211.77 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.