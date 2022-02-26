OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

