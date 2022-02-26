Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.
About Oconee Federal Financial (Get Rating)
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.
