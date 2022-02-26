Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.14 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 350,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

