Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11), reports. The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. 211,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OAS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.