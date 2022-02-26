Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.26.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $81.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

