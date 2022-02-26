Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

