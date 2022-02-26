Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 840,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

