NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25.
About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)
